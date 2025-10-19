BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Asteroids Hitting Earth Prophecy. Burning Lamps Reveal New Light On Ten Virgins. SDA Apostasy
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
27 views • 1 day ago

Lunar Warning – NASA Sounds Alarm as High-Speed Object Threatens to Collide with the Moon by 2032.


Two greenish comets are streaking across the night sky this month. The comets can be seen from the Northern Hemisphere as their orbits take them through our cosmic backyard. Two such appearances in the same month are uncommon.


Meteors from Halley’s Comet will light up dark skies this month


The Orionid meteor shower peaks under dark, moonless skies next week. Here's how to see it. One of the more reliable annual meteor showers, the Orionids, peaks during a new moon, making 2025 an excellent year to watch for shooting stars in the autumn sky.


Could Earth Face An Asteroid Collision In 2025? Nostradamus' Old. WarningNostradamus, known for his eerily accurate forecasts, reportedly mentioned a "fireball from the sky" could hit Earth or may come in close proximity to the planet.


Troops on standby as more than 2,500 anti-Trump protests expected nationwide. Republican governors in several US states have placed National Guard troops on standby in preparation for a nationwide protest to oppose Donald Trump and his policies. The organisers of the "No Kings" protests say that gatherings will take place at more than 2,500 locations around the US. Trump allies have accused the protesters of being allied with the far-left Antifa movement.


Republican governors in several US states have placed National Guard troops on standby in preparation for a nationwide protest to oppose Donald Trump and his policies. The organisers of the "No Kings" protests say that gatherings will take place at more than 2,500 locations around the US. Trump allies have accused the protesters of being allied with the far-left Antifa movement.


Azerbaijan agrees to commit troops to UN-backed Gaza stabilization force


Protest planned as VP Vance, Defense Secretary Hegseth visit Camp Pendleton for Marine Corps anniversary


Day 18 of the government shutdown and no end in sight. Live updates


China publicly unveils its most devastating ‘non-lethal’ weapon: it can paralyze entire cities without destroying them


Chinese Communist Party expels top generals in sweeping military crackdown



Top nuclear weapons agency to furlough most staff amid shutdown. House Republicans pointed to the staff reductions as a national security consequence of the shutdown, pressing Senate Democrats to yield and vote to reopen the government.


SHOW OF FORCE ‘City-destroying’ nuclear missile unveiled by US after years of secret flights – it’s 10x deadlier than Hiroshima bomb


Kremlin proposes 70-mile ‘Putin-Trump unity tunnel’ linking the US and Russia – built by Elon Musk


US dangled threat of Tomahawks for Ukraine, then Russia called to negotiate


Trump Administration Authorizes Covert C.I.A. Action in Venezuela


Trump confirms he's authorized CIA operations in Venezuela, looking into land strikes


