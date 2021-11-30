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The Dangers of Trans Fats, (partially) hydrogenated oils, trans fatty acids
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270 views • November 30, 2021
Trans fats, also known as (partially) hydrogenated oils or fats, trans fatty acids are artificially produced fats that are very unhealthy. http://mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/high-blood-cholesterol/in-depth/trans-fat/art-20046114
The health risks and side effects of trans fats include heart disease, obesity, cancer, clogged arteries, high cholesterol, diabetes, birth defects, allergies, etc. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2019/11/07/trans-fats-and-alzheimers.aspx http://webmd.com/food-recipes/trans-fats
http://telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/14/countries-urged-wipe-killer-trans-fats-foods
Food manufacturers use (partially) hydrogenated oils because it increases the shelf life of their products. This means less spoilage, less loss, and more profit! In addition, products with trans fat tend to taste quite good. Trans fats are used in thousands of food products such as fast food, chips, baked goods, french fries, etc.
Trans fats are produced through the hydrogenation of vegetable oils such as sunflower and soybean oils. During this chemical process, hydrogen molecules are added to the oil molecules and the oil then becomes solid as is the case with margarine.
When consuming natural fats, it takes the body 18 days to metabolize half of it. When consuming trans fats, it takes the body 51 days to metabolize half! This means 50% of trans fats you eat will still be in your body 51 days later! The consumption of trans fats is one of the main causes of the current obesity epidemic.
http://naturalnews.com/021412.html
Food products contain trans fats if they include the following: (partially) hydrogenated oils and/or fats, shortening, margarine.
Butter also contains a small amount of natural trans-fat but this is not as harmful as the man-made produced trans fats. However, since butter is an animal-based food it can still cause clogging of the arteries!
Interesterified oils are also unhealthy as they are a mix of hydrogenated oils with liquid unsaturated oils. Please be aware, these are NOT labeled as trans fat! http://naturalnews.com/022759_oil_fat_oils.html
Some foods now contain modified, fractionated or solidified oils. These are produced by mixing fluid unsaturated vegetable oils with solid saturated fats such as palm oil. These oils are healthier than trans fats as they are made from natural oils.
Consumers have repeatedly been warned about the health effects of saturated fats, especially saturated animal fats. However, trans fats are much worse! http://naturalnews.com/024694_oil_food_oils.html
The healthiest oil for frying and cooking is coconut oil as it remains stable at high temperatures because it has the highest content of saturated fat and does not break down into smaller carcinogenic compounds, unlike unsaturated oils such as olive oil. Not all saturated fats are unhealthy!
http://youtube.com/watch?v=YxDiH6F3sS0
http://coconutoil.com/news
http://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFBADFBCAA7ADB083
Tips for lowering trans fat consumption:
1. Choose liquid vegetable oils or soft tub margarine that contains little or no trans fats.
2. Avoid eating factory baked foods such as cookies, pies, donuts, snack foods, fast foods, and other processed foods. Assume that all factory produced foods contain trans fats unless labeled otherwise.
3. When foods with (partially) hydrogenated oils cannot be avoided, choose products that list partially hydrogenated oils near the end of the ingredients list.
4. When eating out, avoid desserts and deep-fried foods, as many restaurants still use partially hydrogenated oils.
Do your health a big favor and remove trans fats from your diet!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More information:
http://bantransfats.com
http://naturalnews.com/hydrogenated_oils.html http://search.mercola.com/results.aspx?q=trans%20fats
http://science.naturalnews.com
Dangerous food additives (E-numbers):
http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org/pg-overview.html
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html http://healingdaily.com/beliefs.htm
Do you find it difficult to lose weight and live healthy?
The solution is actually quite simple.
Avoid all artificial sweeteners, flavor enhancers, and trans fats as they are the main causes of obesity and disease.
Have your dental amalgam silver fillings removed SAFELY as they cause mercury poisoning.
Do no longer use microwaves as they destroy up to 97% of the nutrients and vitamins in your food!
Read the book 'Fit for Life' by Harvey Diamond. This book will transform your life, in fact, you'll never have to get on a diet ever again!
The health risks and side effects of trans fats include heart disease, obesity, cancer, clogged arteries, high cholesterol, diabetes, birth defects, allergies, etc. http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2019/11/07/trans-fats-and-alzheimers.aspx http://webmd.com/food-recipes/trans-fats
http://telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/14/countries-urged-wipe-killer-trans-fats-foods
Food manufacturers use (partially) hydrogenated oils because it increases the shelf life of their products. This means less spoilage, less loss, and more profit! In addition, products with trans fat tend to taste quite good. Trans fats are used in thousands of food products such as fast food, chips, baked goods, french fries, etc.
Trans fats are produced through the hydrogenation of vegetable oils such as sunflower and soybean oils. During this chemical process, hydrogen molecules are added to the oil molecules and the oil then becomes solid as is the case with margarine.
When consuming natural fats, it takes the body 18 days to metabolize half of it. When consuming trans fats, it takes the body 51 days to metabolize half! This means 50% of trans fats you eat will still be in your body 51 days later! The consumption of trans fats is one of the main causes of the current obesity epidemic.
http://naturalnews.com/021412.html
Food products contain trans fats if they include the following: (partially) hydrogenated oils and/or fats, shortening, margarine.
Butter also contains a small amount of natural trans-fat but this is not as harmful as the man-made produced trans fats. However, since butter is an animal-based food it can still cause clogging of the arteries!
Interesterified oils are also unhealthy as they are a mix of hydrogenated oils with liquid unsaturated oils. Please be aware, these are NOT labeled as trans fat! http://naturalnews.com/022759_oil_fat_oils.html
Some foods now contain modified, fractionated or solidified oils. These are produced by mixing fluid unsaturated vegetable oils with solid saturated fats such as palm oil. These oils are healthier than trans fats as they are made from natural oils.
Consumers have repeatedly been warned about the health effects of saturated fats, especially saturated animal fats. However, trans fats are much worse! http://naturalnews.com/024694_oil_food_oils.html
The healthiest oil for frying and cooking is coconut oil as it remains stable at high temperatures because it has the highest content of saturated fat and does not break down into smaller carcinogenic compounds, unlike unsaturated oils such as olive oil. Not all saturated fats are unhealthy!
http://youtube.com/watch?v=YxDiH6F3sS0
http://coconutoil.com/news
http://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFBADFBCAA7ADB083
Tips for lowering trans fat consumption:
1. Choose liquid vegetable oils or soft tub margarine that contains little or no trans fats.
2. Avoid eating factory baked foods such as cookies, pies, donuts, snack foods, fast foods, and other processed foods. Assume that all factory produced foods contain trans fats unless labeled otherwise.
3. When foods with (partially) hydrogenated oils cannot be avoided, choose products that list partially hydrogenated oils near the end of the ingredients list.
4. When eating out, avoid desserts and deep-fried foods, as many restaurants still use partially hydrogenated oils.
Do your health a big favor and remove trans fats from your diet!
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More information:
http://bantransfats.com
http://naturalnews.com/hydrogenated_oils.html http://search.mercola.com/results.aspx?q=trans%20fats
http://science.naturalnews.com
Dangerous food additives (E-numbers):
http://foodreactions.org/allergy/additives.html
http://feingold.org/pg-overview.html
Fraud in modern medicine:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html http://healingdaily.com/beliefs.htm
Do you find it difficult to lose weight and live healthy?
The solution is actually quite simple.
Avoid all artificial sweeteners, flavor enhancers, and trans fats as they are the main causes of obesity and disease.
Have your dental amalgam silver fillings removed SAFELY as they cause mercury poisoning.
Do no longer use microwaves as they destroy up to 97% of the nutrients and vitamins in your food!
Read the book 'Fit for Life' by Harvey Diamond. This book will transform your life, in fact, you'll never have to get on a diet ever again!
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