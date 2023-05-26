Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi's Warning to the World - May 11, 2023

Distinguished microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. joins Meryl Nass, M.D. alongside colleague Michael Palmer, M.D. to sound the alarm on genetic manipulation and the alteration of man through gene-based COVID vaccines. Bhakdi is currently facing two charges in Germany — one count of “incitement of the masses” and one count of “trivialization of the Holocaust.” His court hearing is scheduled for May 23, 2023. If convicted, Prof. Bhakdi could be sentenced to two years in prison plus fines — but that does not mean he’ll stop boldly telling the truth. Tune in to hear Dr. Bhakdi’s fraught warning.

