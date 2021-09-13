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Heed (or Discard) Discipline - Proverbs 13:18 (NIV)
18 Whoever disregards discipline
comes to poverty and shame,
but whoever heeds correction is honored.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Discipline is required to stay on the Narrow Path.
Poverty and shame is averted.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3x2fpscp
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