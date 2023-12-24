EPOCH TV | Trump Legal Team Scores 2 Victories: MI Case Dismissed, DC Cases Paused

Epoch TV Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov | Trump Legal Team Scores 2 Victories: MI Case Dismissed, DC Cases Gets Paused
In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, the judge overseeing his case in Washington has just decided to pause all of the trial proceedings. That is, pending a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judge Tanya Chutkan (who was appointed to the bench by Barack Obama) decided to pause the case until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether or not President Trump is covered under the presidential immunity doctrine.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/trump-legal-team-scores-2-victories-mi-case-dismissed-dc-cases-gets-paused-facts-matter-5547932?
