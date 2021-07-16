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TRUMP WON: SO WHAT!! [2021-07-15] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
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320 views • July 16, 2021
TRUMP WON: SO WHAT!! [2021-07-15] - JEFFREY PRATHER (VIDEO)
On today’s show…
► Byrde shot Ashley!
► Viet Nam won all battles, lost war!
► Team America Task & Purpose!
► Sunlight versus Shadow Government!
► our doorstep is the line in the sand!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
THE BEST 9/11 DOCUMENTARY: DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AND NO PLANES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQFAq7Oz4zSK/
IMPLICATIONS OF CENSORED 9/11 FORENSIC STUDY (PARTS 1 - 5) [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuOc9u9o7M5f/
THIS IS HOW THEY DEW IT! - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/24MmyVeyhuFd/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnYdwjDe6oxv/
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HnQ8gQALyD9b/
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHC044ddK8fP/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
Jeffrey Prather @ The Prather Point
https://jeffreyprather.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
On today’s show…
► Byrde shot Ashley!
► Viet Nam won all battles, lost war!
► Team America Task & Purpose!
► Sunlight versus Shadow Government!
► our doorstep is the line in the sand!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUtTgmKcNvMW/
THE BEST 9/11 DOCUMENTARY: DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AND NO PLANES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQFAq7Oz4zSK/
IMPLICATIONS OF CENSORED 9/11 FORENSIC STUDY (PARTS 1 - 5) [2017] - DR. JUDY D. WOOD (VIDEO SERIES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuOc9u9o7M5f/
THIS IS HOW THEY DEW IT! - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/24MmyVeyhuFd/
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PnYdwjDe6oxv/
ORB CRAFTS BLEW UP SPACE X FALCON 9 ROCKET [09-01-16] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OvhnhS6AvI8U/
ORB TAKES OUT RUSSIAN ROCKET IN 2:18 AFTER TAKE-OFF AT 100 MILES FROM LAUNCHPAD [05-16-14] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HnQ8gQALyD9b/
BENEVOLENT ETS ATTACKED NWO DUMB BELOW FT. WORTH, TEXAS [05-11-11] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHC044ddK8fP/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
ORB TAKING A MILITARY HELICOPTER TO ANOTHER DIMENSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IUAZ1yPWbQHK/
CHEM-TRAILING ORB(S) OR ENGINES LEAVE THE PLANE? - JD DUTRA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ZzcWXoJNH1E/
Jeffrey Prather @ The Prather Point
https://jeffreyprather.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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