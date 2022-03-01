© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Exposure To Polluted Air Affects Your Heart And Health Overall
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • March 01, 2022
Worldwide, heart conditions are among the leading causes of death. Given the many factors that are at play in cardiovascular health, among the most interesting is the issue of how breathing polluted air affects humans’ health. Because of this, doctors are eager to explore how pollution affects the heart specifically, and what we can do to control widespread heart disease caused by unhealthy air.
Joining us on this episode is Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar. Dr. Bhatnagar is the Professor of Medicine at The Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as the Director of The American Heart Association – Tobacco Center. Given his extensive background and knowledge in heart disease, he has fostered a dedication for research into the connection between air pollution and cardiovascular health.
Listen now to hear Dr. Bhatnagar discuss:
The specific types of pollution particles that affect human health.
The relationship between lung health and cardiovascular well-being.
How learning about air pollution can help us to curb cardiovascular disease in humans.
How much is pollution affecting the health of our society, and how can we restrain its effects in the future? Find out now from a doctor on the front lines of this research!
To learn more about Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar and his efforts with the American Heart Association, you can visit their website here. Additionally, be sure to tune in to Dr. Bhatnagar’s own podcast entitled Elements of Nature, set to be released on all major listening platforms in the coming months.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Joining us on this episode is Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar. Dr. Bhatnagar is the Professor of Medicine at The Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, as well as the Director of The American Heart Association – Tobacco Center. Given his extensive background and knowledge in heart disease, he has fostered a dedication for research into the connection between air pollution and cardiovascular health.
Listen now to hear Dr. Bhatnagar discuss:
The specific types of pollution particles that affect human health.
The relationship between lung health and cardiovascular well-being.
How learning about air pollution can help us to curb cardiovascular disease in humans.
How much is pollution affecting the health of our society, and how can we restrain its effects in the future? Find out now from a doctor on the front lines of this research!
To learn more about Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar and his efforts with the American Heart Association, you can visit their website here. Additionally, be sure to tune in to Dr. Bhatnagar’s own podcast entitled Elements of Nature, set to be released on all major listening platforms in the coming months.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.