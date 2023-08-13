X22 Report - Ep 3135b - Who’s The Conductor?What Role Can The Military Play?Think Stages, Indictments, Boomerang

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The patriots are now showing the people the criminal syndicate. This has
been planned from the very beginning, Trump is the conductor. The
military and the military intelligence is playing their role. The plan
is being done in stages to wake people up and trap and expose the [DS]
in the process. All the indictments that they are throwing at Trump will
boomerang on the them in the end.
