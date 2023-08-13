Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3135b - Who’s The Conductor?What Role Can The Military Play?Think Stages, Indictments, Boomerang
X22 Report
The patriots are now showing the people the criminal syndicate. This has been planned from the very beginning, Trump is the conductor. The military and the military intelligence is playing their role. The plan is being done in stages to wake people up and trap and expose the [DS] in the process. All the indictments that they are throwing at Trump will boomerang on the them in the end. 

