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Understanding Vaccine Causation Conference 2022 | Dr Rob Verkerk
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121 views • February 10, 2022
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/
Watch the full conference visit the World Council for Health's Newsroom, then scroll down beneath the 'live' video box and click on Understanding Vaccine Causation Conference.
Watch the full conference visit the World Council for Health's Newsroom, then scroll down beneath the 'live' video box and click on Understanding Vaccine Causation Conference.
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