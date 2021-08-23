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CORONA - EXACTLY HOW THEY DID IT - THE SMOKESCREEN, THE ROADMAP, THE HOLY GRAIL, THE PANDORA'S BOX.
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191 views • August 23, 2021
CONSPIRACY FACTS
Wake up! The Coronavirus is a smokescreen for the New World Order. This guy lays it all out.
LINKS TO THE PROOF DISCUSSED:
World Economic Forum: https://bit.ly/3mjhN7f
COVID Action Platform: https://bit.ly/2XCZ63U
EVENT 201: https://bit.ly/3kcOJLN
ROCKERFELLER FOUNDATION - OPERATION LOCKSTEP: https://bit.ly/3D95PTJ
MIRRORED
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
Wake up! The Coronavirus is a smokescreen for the New World Order. This guy lays it all out.
LINKS TO THE PROOF DISCUSSED:
World Economic Forum: https://bit.ly/3mjhN7f
COVID Action Platform: https://bit.ly/2XCZ63U
EVENT 201: https://bit.ly/3kcOJLN
ROCKERFELLER FOUNDATION - OPERATION LOCKSTEP: https://bit.ly/3D95PTJ
MIRRORED
Please remember to share, re-post & awaken 2 people every day
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