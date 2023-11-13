Elon Musk | Wernher von Braun | Wernher von Braun Was a Member of the Nazi Party & Allgemeine SS, Wernher von Braun led NASA'S Creation of the Saturn V Rocket That Took Apollo 11 to the Moon | Wernher von Braun Predicted Elon Would Conquer Mars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.