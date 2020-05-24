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Meet Bill Gates
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171 views • May 24, 2020
corbettreport

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: www.corbettreport.com/gates

There can be no doubt that Bill Gates has worn many hats on his remarkable journey from his early life as the privileged son of a Seattle-area power couple to his current status as one of the richest and most influential people on the planet. But, as we have seen in our exploration of Gates' rise as unelected global health czar and population control advocate, the question of who Bill Gates really is is no mere philosophical pursuit. Today we will attempt to answer that question as we examine the motives, the ideology, and the connections of this man who has been so instrumental in shaping the post-coronavirus world.
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News & Politics
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vaccinesgmoaicontrolrockefellercorbettreportpopulationmicrosofteugenicsjeffrey epsteintranshumanismbiometric idmeet bill gatesplant parenthood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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