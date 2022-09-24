© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 23, 2022
Suddenly, Biden announces the pandemic is over as the narrative is now collapsing from all sides. From boosters to kids shots, the vaccine push is faltering as lawsuits pile up to remove the last covid restrictions.
#Fauci #PandemicIsOver
POSTED: September 23, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1laiwp-biden-declares-an-end-to-the-pandemic.html