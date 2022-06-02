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Efterdyningar, om London den 7/7 -05, bombningen av tunnelbanan och dess bakgrund
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19 views • June 02, 2022
Filmen Efterdyningar visar vad som hände i London den 7/7 -05, om bombningen av tunnelbanan och dess bakgrund, allt med en svensk speaker.
Det är i princip en översättning till svenska ur 7/7 Ripple Effect av "Muad'Dib" aka. John Hill från november 2007, översättningen senare.
Genre: Busting Fake Narratives
Detta är ej hela den ursprungliga filmen, men 34 minuter 58 sekunder ur: 7/7 Ripple Effect, 2007 British film. 7/7 Ripple Effect is a 57-minute homemade film produced and narrated under the pseudonym "Muad'Dib", who was later named by the BBC as conspiracy theorist John Hill. The film disputes the official account of the 7 July 2005 London bombings, a terrorist attack on public transport in Central London, by four suicide bombers later named as Hasib Hussain, Germaine Lindsay, Shehzad Tanweer and Mohammad Sidique Khan.
Det är i princip en översättning till svenska ur 7/7 Ripple Effect av "Muad'Dib" aka. John Hill från november 2007, översättningen senare.
Genre: Busting Fake Narratives
Detta är ej hela den ursprungliga filmen, men 34 minuter 58 sekunder ur: 7/7 Ripple Effect, 2007 British film. 7/7 Ripple Effect is a 57-minute homemade film produced and narrated under the pseudonym "Muad'Dib", who was later named by the BBC as conspiracy theorist John Hill. The film disputes the official account of the 7 July 2005 London bombings, a terrorist attack on public transport in Central London, by four suicide bombers later named as Hasib Hussain, Germaine Lindsay, Shehzad Tanweer and Mohammad Sidique Khan.
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