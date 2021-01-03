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Shock! 1 in 3 Young Adults Still Live With Their Parents!
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10 views • January 03, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3932/combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3932-combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Question: "1 in 3 young adults 18 to 34-year-olds live with their parents. Amongst them, 1 in 4 are not working or studying. More young people are valuing education over financial independence. Many graduates return back home. I myself have made poor decisions by dropping out of University twice. I'm heavily reliant on my parents and low in motivation. You criticize individuals who rely on state benefits. But what about adults who rely on their parents, aka: parental benefits? Sure, it is voluntary money, but are the good intentions of parents depriving young adults from reaching financial independence?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3932/combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3932-combating-snarkaganda-call-in-show-december-13th-2017
Question: "1 in 3 young adults 18 to 34-year-olds live with their parents. Amongst them, 1 in 4 are not working or studying. More young people are valuing education over financial independence. Many graduates return back home. I myself have made poor decisions by dropping out of University twice. I'm heavily reliant on my parents and low in motivation. You criticize individuals who rely on state benefits. But what about adults who rely on their parents, aka: parental benefits? Sure, it is voluntary money, but are the good intentions of parents depriving young adults from reaching financial independence?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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