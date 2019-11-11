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What do you want me to make on my 3D printer?
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6 views • November 11, 2019
I'm wondering what you guys think I would make.
HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament
https://amzn.to/2ZbfL9Z
2018 TEVO Tarantula
https://amzn.to/2z3BPsh
https://www.thingiverse.com
USB & SD Card Tower by Gazorpa
https://www.thingiverse.com/Gazorpa/about
Frog by YahooJAPAN
https://www.thingiverse.com/YahooJAPAN/about
HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament
https://amzn.to/2ZbfL9Z
2018 TEVO Tarantula
https://amzn.to/2z3BPsh
https://www.thingiverse.com
USB & SD Card Tower by Gazorpa
https://www.thingiverse.com/Gazorpa/about
Frog by YahooJAPAN
https://www.thingiverse.com/YahooJAPAN/about
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