© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Famous Welsh Hymn that gives me the goosebumps!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • March 17, 2021
World Famous Welsh Hymn that gives me the goosebumps!
For more info please visit https://www.LeeMichaelWalton.com and https://youtu.be/cxMGcEr4QOk This is my piano arrangement of the beautiful hymn Aberystwyth also known as Jesu Lover of my soul. I learned this attending chapel in Wales, singing the hymn in the orginal form- in the Welsh language.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQAyZhGKZN5iuRTEuZWPkSg
For more info please visit https://www.LeeMichaelWalton.com and https://youtu.be/cxMGcEr4QOk This is my piano arrangement of the beautiful hymn Aberystwyth also known as Jesu Lover of my soul. I learned this attending chapel in Wales, singing the hymn in the orginal form- in the Welsh language.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQAyZhGKZN5iuRTEuZWPkSg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.