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Are You Ready for The Great Reset?
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185 views • June 26, 2020
thecrowhouse

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitCute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
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Hive: https://hive.blog/@maxigan
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

COVID Memes:
http://thecrowhouse.com/memes.html

The Great Reset:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rAiTDQ-NVY

The World Economic Forum:
https://www.weforum.org/

Masked Science:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0brp94bu3g5bv1v/MASKED%20SCIENCE.pdf?dl=0

100% PROOF MASKS ARE BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39fgjwjj1RY
"Experts" Urge Lockdowns as Second-Wave Fears Grow:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/experts-urge-lockdowns-as-second-wave-fears-grow/ar-BB15MssX?ocid=msedgntp

Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter And Why? The Answer May Shock You:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSXVs3jusjM

Woolworths Re-Instates Strict Purchasing Limits Across All Of Its Victorian Stores:
https://www.gold1043.com.au/lifestyle/food-wine/woolworths-re-instates-strict-purchasing-limits-across-all-of-its-victorian-stores/?fbclid=IwAR3_qvm0GsaaUl7-n4x4XYIXd7K0W3i1k63dzcW5blfNJjdEijCwYiC3olo

Victorian Government Requests Military Support to "Help Manage Hotel Quarantine":
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/feder...

Andrews Promises a 'Testing Blitz' After State Records Another "33" New Virus Cases:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke4qNYzZq-4

Frederick's Experiment:
https://www.digma.com/digma-images/video-scripts/fredericks_experiment.pdf

Ipsos Mori - They Die On The NHS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PF9rkE_qDyw

7-Eleven Stores Roll Out Controversial Facial Recognition Technology Putting Customers Under Constant Surveillance:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8459669/7-Eleven-rolls-facial-recognition-technology-700-stores-Australia.html

Preliminary Report on Surgical Mask Induced Deoxygenation During Major Surgery:
http://scielo.isciii.es/pdf/neuro/v19n2/3.pdf

OSHA SAYS MASKS DON'T WORK -- AND VIOLATE OSHA OXYGEN LEVELS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3STOGvsVCPs

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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