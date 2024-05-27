Create New Account
The Strange Date and Time of WW2’s D-Day
Fireweasel's Weaseling
Published 18 hours ago

What significance is there in WW2’s D-Day having been conducted in the 6th hour of the 6th day of the 6th month?  

Keywords
satanicblood sacrificed-dayworld war two

