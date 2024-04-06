BILL MAHER’S COVID RANT UNDERSCORES THE HIGHWIRE’S EARLY ACCURACY

Del Bigtree at the HighWire





April 5, 2024





In a recent fiery segment on "Real Time," Bill Maher unleashed a scorching critique of the oversights made by government and health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic. This viral moment offers a retrospective journey back to January 2020, highlighting how "The HighWire" was way ahead of the curve in exposing these critical misjudgments—from the debate over school closures to the undervaluation of natural immunity.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4non1o-bill-mahers-covid-rant-underscores-the-highwires-early-accuracy.html