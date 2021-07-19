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London Protest in Parliament Square (2021.07.19)
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2067 views • August 05, 2021
Protesters congregated in parliament square to protest vaccination passports, medical apartheid and to champion pro-medical-choice.
Police forces moved in on a peaceful protest causing unrest.
Features speeches by Mark Sexton (ex-police officer) and Fionn O Lochlainn (https://www.determinationradio.co.uk/).
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Police forces moved in on a peaceful protest causing unrest.
Features speeches by Mark Sexton (ex-police officer) and Fionn O Lochlainn (https://www.determinationradio.co.uk/).
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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