Secrets That Luciferians Keep Hidden FROM You (Mystery Babylon)

Source: many vids from JamesRoss ChannelMy perspective comes from 20 years of in-depth research for answers to "What's Gone Wrong With Society?"





I will make a sequel which explains what I discovered, but here are the visuals... you can figure out the secrets yourself, too, if you view all my vids posted and added comments and descriptions.

Bottom line is the Luciferians are mentally ill with murder in their hearts. First the sheeple die, next they suicide... they are all brainwashed by Homo capensis, and now, mentally-ill thUgs. They get off on fake-paperwork that makes the more-loving sheeple appear mentally-ill, instead.









The Freemasons and other Luciferians serve the ancient Homo capensis species and believe they all sell their souls to those wicked devils. Thus Luciferians allow a fake god to rule their lives and give-up their Creator-God-given free-will to the monsters who want them all extinct after the sheeple are culled by clot-shots and guillotines.

If you go-along with tyranny then you will be extincted.





William Cooper's Warning:

Mystery Babylon 19: https://ugetube.com/watch/william-cooper-mb-19-68th-convocation-of-the-rose-cross-order-mp4_baVvXMqMThiHV4g.html





Mystery Babylon 32 : https://ugetube.com/watch/william-cooper-exposed-masonic-humanism-1994-mb32-quot-aid-and-abet-quot-exterminate-all-the-infidel_TFXbgx8DZzZgChp.html





William Cooper was concerned for his loved-ones as the Freemasons threatened him to shut-up about Mystery School American corruption in politics: https://ugetube.com/watch/william-cooper-felt-that-he-was-being-targeted-by-the-freemasons-and-mystery-school-cult-of-thugs_Hb3NN7OmyvkbUgm.html





Cooper exposes Epperson as a Luciferian shill https://ugetube.com/watch/ralph-epperson-interviewed-by-bill-cooper-for-5-episodes-of-hott-in-1993-during-the-mystery-babylon_9NzFmHg6ndmVnzA.html