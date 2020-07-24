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Gun Expert Tells Us Why What We Know Are Myths
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288 views • July 24, 2020
Victurus Libertas VLTV

ABOUT JOHN LOTT
Nobel laureate Milton Friedman noted: “John Lott has few equals as a perceptive analyst of controversial public policy issues.” John Lott is an economist and a world-recognized expert on guns and crime. Lott has held research or teaching positions at various academic institutions including the University of Chicago, Yale University, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, and Rice University, and was the chief economist at the United States Sentencing Commission.

He is a columnist for Fox News and Townhall. com. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from UCLA. Lott is a prolific author for both academic and popular publications. He has published over 100 articles in peer-reviewed academic journals and this is his tenth book.

His previous nine books included “More Guns, Less Crime,” “The Bias Against Guns,” and “Freedomnomics.” His most recent books are “Dumbing Down the Courts: How politics keeps the smartest judges off the bench” and “The War on Guns.”

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