Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Year of Athletes Collapsing – 1,226 Sports Related Incidences – To Dec. 2022
155 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago |

The following is a documented compilation by ‘Checkur6’ of 1,226 Athletes and Sports related incidences within the space of a year. From Dec 1,  2021 to Nov 20, 2022.


These are only the ones we hear about and which are sports related. The real numbers are unknown.


Checkur6's Channel on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AiTGDgsgfEmI/


A Year of Athletes Collapsing 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/K6tVWyRcY2ag/


1,616 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1114 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection:

https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/

Keywords
vaccinesvaccinegenocidecrimes against humanitydeathsathletescompilationheart attacksbioweaponmass murderinjuriescollapsingcovidmyocarditisdropping deaddied suddenlycheckur6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket