A Year of Athletes Collapsing – 1,226 Sports Related Incidences – To Dec. 2022

The following is a documented compilation by ‘Checkur6’ of 1,226 Athletes and Sports related incidences within the space of a year. From Dec 1, 2021 to Nov 20, 2022.
These are only the ones we hear about and which are sports related. The real numbers are unknown.
Checkur6's Channel on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AiTGDgsgfEmI/
A Year of Athletes Collapsing 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/K6tVWyRcY2ag/
1,616 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1114 of Them Dead, Since COVID Injection:
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.