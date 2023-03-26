HISTORIAN JORDAN MAXWELL TRIBUTE!

WE MOST AN AMAZING HISTORICAL RESEARCHER LAST YEAR. JORDAN TRULY OPENED MY EYES CONCERNING THE TRUE HISTORY OF THE WORLD. IF ONE WANTS TO KNOW THE TRUTH CONCERNING THE REAL ISTORY OF THE WORLD HE OR SHE HAS TO TUDY THE WORKS OF MAXWELL. SADLY THOUGH, FEW INDIVIDUALS WILL EVER TAKE THE TIME AND EFFORT TO RESEARCH THE TRUTH FOR THEMSELVES. IN THE END TIMES WE'RE LIVING INONE DAY SOON HUMANITY WILL WAKEUP TO SHEER HORROR. DON'T YOU BE ONE OF THEM! IT'S TIME TO PREP, PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY. THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS ALMOST COMPLETE AND THIS WILL MARK THE DEATH OF HUMANITY.