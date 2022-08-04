Pelosi's Reckless Taiwan Junket

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Published August 2, 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made good on her threat to be the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century. The Chinese government is furious and threatening retaliation. Are there any benefits to the US of Pelosi's provoking China?