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Stop Watching Propaganda - #PropagandaWatch
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431 views • January 06, 2021
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=39515
The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
News, current affairs, C-ovid, plandemic, censorship, MSM lies, propaganda, hoax, vaccines, masks, quarantines, curfews, lockdowns, Agenda 21, NWO, AI, DNA manipulation, genetics, NWO, AI, 1984, The Great Reset, communism, genocide
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
News, current affairs, C-ovid, plandemic, censorship, MSM lies, propaganda, hoax, vaccines, masks, quarantines, curfews, lockdowns, Agenda 21, NWO, AI, DNA manipulation, genetics, NWO, AI, 1984, The Great Reset, communism, genocide
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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