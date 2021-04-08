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World Economic Forum Promotes Smart Muzzle
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141 views • April 08, 2021
Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer break down the World Economic Forum's promoting of a smart muzzle that alerts you if you are wearing it improperly. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606e303b3391c60cd2625b87
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