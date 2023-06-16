The Takedown of America and The Emergence of A Global Beast System

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.16.2023





Note: If you are interested in attending Augusto's "Show Me Your Glory Conference" in Live Oak, Florida in July 14-16, please click the link below and it will take you to our website page containing all the Conference information. Looking forward to seeing you there.

https://theappearance.net/







* Don't forget to give us a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program

U. S. GOVN'T HIT BY CYBERATTACK

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/politics/us-government-hit-cybeattack/index.html





KILLNET RUSSIAN HACKER ATTACKS

https://www.axios.com/2023/02/03/killnet-russian-hackers-attacks





BIDEN ADMIN CONFIRMS CHINA SPY BASE IN CUBA SINCE AT LEAST 2019

https://nypost.com/2023/06/11/biden-admin-confirms-china-has-had-a-spy-base-in-cuba-since-at-least-2019/





HARARI: NON-ORGANIC ENTITIES RUNNING ON EMOTIONLESS ALGORITHMS

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-13-yuval-noah-harari-nonorganic-entities-emotionless-algorithms.html





U. N. ISSUES GLOBAL CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.reddit.com/r/DeclineIntoCensorship/comments/14ahdvc/un_issues_global_code_of_conduct_for_social_media/





CDC WARMS OF DEADLY BACTERIA THAT KILLS UP TO 50% OF THOSE INFECTED

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/cdc-warns-deadly-bacteria-that-kills-up-50/





CARBON DIOXIDE IS THE BUILDING BLOCK OF ALL LIFE ON EARTH

https://expose-news.com/2023/06/08/carbon-dioxide-is-the-building-block-of-all-life-on-earth/





Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance





Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064





Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317