The Takedown of America and The Emergence of A Global Beast System
The Appearance
Published Yesterday |

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.16.2023


Note: If you are interested in attending Augusto's "Show Me Your Glory Conference" in Live Oak, Florida in July 14-16, please click the link below and it will take you to our website page containing all the Conference information. Looking forward to seeing you there.

https://theappearance.net/


U. S. GOVN'T HIT BY CYBERATTACK

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/politics/us-government-hit-cybeattack/index.html


KILLNET RUSSIAN HACKER ATTACKS

https://www.axios.com/2023/02/03/killnet-russian-hackers-attacks


BIDEN ADMIN CONFIRMS CHINA SPY BASE IN CUBA SINCE AT LEAST 2019

https://nypost.com/2023/06/11/biden-admin-confirms-china-has-had-a-spy-base-in-cuba-since-at-least-2019/


HARARI: NON-ORGANIC ENTITIES RUNNING ON EMOTIONLESS ALGORITHMS

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-13-yuval-noah-harari-nonorganic-entities-emotionless-algorithms.html


U. N. ISSUES GLOBAL CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA

https://www.reddit.com/r/DeclineIntoCensorship/comments/14ahdvc/un_issues_global_code_of_conduct_for_social_media/


CDC WARMS OF DEADLY BACTERIA THAT KILLS UP TO 50% OF THOSE INFECTED

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/cdc-warns-deadly-bacteria-that-kills-up-50/


CARBON DIOXIDE IS THE BUILDING BLOCK OF ALL LIFE ON EARTH

https://expose-news.com/2023/06/08/carbon-dioxide-is-the-building-block-of-all-life-on-earth/


