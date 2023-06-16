The Takedown of America and The Emergence of A Global Beast System

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 6.16.2023
https://theappearance.net/
U. S. GOVN'T HIT BY CYBERATTACK
https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/politics/us-government-hit-cybeattack/index.html
KILLNET RUSSIAN HACKER ATTACKS
https://www.axios.com/2023/02/03/killnet-russian-hackers-attacks
BIDEN ADMIN CONFIRMS CHINA SPY BASE IN CUBA SINCE AT LEAST 2019
https://nypost.com/2023/06/11/biden-admin-confirms-china-has-had-a-spy-base-in-cuba-since-at-least-2019/
HARARI: NON-ORGANIC ENTITIES RUNNING ON EMOTIONLESS ALGORITHMS
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-13-yuval-noah-harari-nonorganic-entities-emotionless-algorithms.html
U. N. ISSUES GLOBAL CODE OF CONDUCT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA
https://www.reddit.com/r/DeclineIntoCensorship/comments/14ahdvc/un_issues_global_code_of_conduct_for_social_media/
CDC WARMS OF DEADLY BACTERIA THAT KILLS UP TO 50% OF THOSE INFECTED
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/cdc-warns-deadly-bacteria-that-kills-up-50/
CARBON DIOXIDE IS THE BUILDING BLOCK OF ALL LIFE ON EARTH
https://expose-news.com/2023/06/08/carbon-dioxide-is-the-building-block-of-all-life-on-earth/
