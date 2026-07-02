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'Our power is in the chronic shortness of food and physical weakness of the worker'
The Prisoner
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229 views • Yesterday

Fall of the Cabal: The Sequel: Part 4: The Protocols of Zion | by Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.

"We shall raise the rate of wages, which, however, will not bring any advantage to the workers, for at the same time, we shall produce a rise in prices of the basic necessities of life, claiming that it arises from the decline of agriculture and cattle breeding."

"We are interested in killing out the Goyim [the non-Jews].

"Our power is in the chronic shortness of food and physical weakness of the worker..."

... plus clips of Tucker Carlson talking about food processing plants being destroyed, and chickens not laying eggs because of something in the chicken feed causing this.

... plus a short clip of Denis Rancourt, PhD saying:

“The role of medicine as an institution in our society is to maintain the dominance hierarchy, is to keep people sick and to put them in their place…”

“The medical establishment is a leading cause of death…”

“Medical errors and prescription [drugs] and… accepted treatments are huge killers.”

__

Added comments:

"The “Khazarian hypothesis” suggests that most Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Khazars, a Central Asian people who ruled a large kingdom on the Black Sea and converted to Judaism in the 8th century."

"Eran Elhaik... an accomplished scientist... [came] to the same conclusion through sophisticated statistical analysis of... genetic data. In his view, this proves that most contemporary Jews are descendants of the Khazars."

__

The full 30-minute video titled "The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal Part 4: The Protocols Of Zion! [Nov 14th, 2020]" is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/tuX1ADBVdGMk/

To read more about the idea that most Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Khazars see this article from the "Jewish Review of Books" titled "Are We All Khazars Now?" By Shaul Stampfer, which is posted here:

https://jewishreviewofbooks.com/articles/802/are-we-all-khazars-now/#

This is where I got the information about geneticist Eran Elhaik saying that genetic data shows that most Jews came from the Khazars.

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Mirrored - Fat News

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
synagogue of satankhazarsthe protocols of zion
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