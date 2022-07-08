Globalists On The Run

Globalists Sold Us A Bill Of Goods

* They all have one thing in common: They care more about globalism than their own people.

* Globalism around the world is crumbling... good.

* Its merits have largely been a lie.

* Dutch farmers become the latest freedom fighters.

* Boris is the latest globalist domino to fall.

* Globalization has destabilized western nations.

* China benefits most from the globalist obsession.

* Instead of holding the CCP to account, we reward them.

* Red states are a bigger threat to globalists than the CCP.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 7 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309268046112

