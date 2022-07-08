Globalists On The Run

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Globalists Sold Us A Bill Of Goods
* They all have one thing in common: They care more about globalism than their own people.
* Globalism around the world is crumbling... good.
* Its merits have largely been a lie.
* Dutch farmers become the latest freedom fighters.
* Boris is the latest globalist domino to fall.
* Globalization has destabilized western nations.
* China benefits most from the globalist obsession.
* Instead of holding the CCP to account, we reward them.
* Red states are a bigger threat to globalists than the CCP.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 7 July 2022