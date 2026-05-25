Isochronic: 741 Hz Sound Healing - The Detox & Cellular Awakening Frequency w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 741 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Deep Cellular Detox)

"My cells release all toxic burdens. Heavy metals, pesticides, and synthetic chemicals dissolve into light, leaving my body pure and revitalized."





3:00 741 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Emotional & EMF Detox)

"I dissolve all fear-based imprints stored in my DNA. My biofield repels 5G and EMF pollution, resonating with Earth's protective Schumann field."





6:00 741 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Biofield Harmonization)

"My energy field syncs with Earth's heartbeat. All chaotic frequencies are transmuted into coherent light, restoring my natural electromagnetic balance."





9:00 741 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Clarity & Voice Activation)

"My throat chakra opens with divine truth. I speak my power without fear, and my words carry the frequency of liberation."





12:00 741 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Intuitive Awakening)

"My third eye sees through illusions. I trust my inner vision, and my intuition guides me to sovereign choices."





15:00 741 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: DNA Repair & Neural Synchrony)

"My DNA vibrates with pristine light. Every strand remembers its divine blueprint, free from distortion or synthetic interference."





For more information on the benefits of 741 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz/741-hz-affirmations





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