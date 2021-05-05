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Domestic Enemies Scientific Proof: Internationally Renowned Physicist Absolutely Proves 2020 Election Was Biggest Cyber-Crime in World History TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE
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85 views • May 05, 2021
3 May 2021 by Mike Lindell https://home.frankspeech.com/
Absolute Interference: The Sequel to Absolute Proof with New Evidence Foreign And Domestic Enemies Used Computers to Hack the 2020 Election
Scientific Proof: Internationally Renowned Physicist Absolutely Proves 2020 Election Was Biggest Cyber-Crime in World History https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/scientific-proof-internationally-renowned-physicist-absolutely-proves-2020-election-was
18 U.S. Code CHAPTER 115—TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
Absolute Interference: The Sequel to Absolute Proof with New Evidence Foreign And Domestic Enemies Used Computers to Hack the 2020 Election
Scientific Proof: Internationally Renowned Physicist Absolutely Proves 2020 Election Was Biggest Cyber-Crime in World History https://home.frankspeech.com/tv/video/scientific-proof-internationally-renowned-physicist-absolutely-proves-2020-election-was
18 U.S. Code CHAPTER 115—TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
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