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True Vaccine Contents - A Very Troubling Report
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751 views • July 09, 2021
One of the most disturbing subjects I've ever covered in 60 years. Real scientists reveal vax contents - graphene oxide - with deadly results for the vaccinated. Prepare for the worst....
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Amazon has banished my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order Now available again on Amazon
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StewPetersTv Intervuiew
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
Clif High on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sbls9aO7kys6/
Check out the digital soldier course:-
https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
Amazon has banished my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
Donation Link
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Subscribe to my North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
StewPetersTv Intervuiew
https://rumble.com/vjgmj9-breaking-discovery-the-actual-contents-inside-pfizer-vials-exposed.html
Clif High on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sbls9aO7kys6/
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