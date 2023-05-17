Professional Cyclist Jan Polanc (31) retires due to Heart Problems...

Jan Polanc has ended his professional career. UAE Emirates reports this on the team site. The 31-year-old Slovenian was already out of action in 2023 due to heart problems and is now permanently hanging on his bike for that reason.

Polanc rode his last race on October 6, 2022, the Gran Piemonte. Shortly before that, he had finished twelfth in the Tour of Spain won by Remco Evenepoel . It was not the best result ever in a big round for Polanc, because he also finished eleventh in the Giro d'Italia in 2017. In that last stage race he also managed to win a stage twice. Polanc turned professional in 2013, at Lampre-Merida.

"A lot of research has been done and the team has helped me find the right answers and make the right decisions," Sporza quotes the Slovenian. “Obviously this is not how I wanted to end my career, but when I look back I am very satisfied and happy. I look forward to the future, because many beautiful things are happening in my life right now. I am also grateful for everything I have already achieved.”

