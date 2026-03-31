Don't cast your pearls before swine...who are the swine?

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Mat 7:6 Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.
Who is it that Jesus is referring to as "swine" and "dogs?" Let's search the scriptures and find out. The answer may be different from what you have been taught.