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Ron Wyatt on Ellen White, and Q & A on the Ark of the Covenant, Ballarat, Australia. Sept. 1998
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36 views • February 22, 2021
Ron made several wonderful archaelogical discoveries that validate the authenticity of the Bible. These include Noah's Ark, Sodom and Gomorrah, the Red Sea Crossing, Mount Sinai, the Ark of the Covenant plus more. For further information on these amazing discoveries, please study the following websites:
http://www.covenantkeepers.co.uk/
http://www.arkdiscovery.com/
These discoveries are also available in Hungarian at the following website:
http://adventista.hu/ujfeherto/?page_id=658
Source videos
View attributions https://www.youtube.com/attribution?v=Fp7fzWZoS74
http://www.covenantkeepers.co.uk/
http://www.arkdiscovery.com/
These discoveries are also available in Hungarian at the following website:
http://adventista.hu/ujfeherto/?page_id=658
Source videos
View attributions https://www.youtube.com/attribution?v=Fp7fzWZoS74
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