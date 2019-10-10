[Oct 10, 2019] Canaanite Altars & The Federal Reserve Part 1 (47.5K views on YouTube!)

This is an oldie but a goodie. In fact, this is a classic from my days on Blog Talk Radio. This is an interview I did with a man named Tim Bence (back in 2013) and it reveals powerful information regarding the creation of the Federal Reserve. Most of us never realized that the architects of the Federal Reserve drew from the mystical/satanic energies of an ancient Native American altar where untold children were sacrificed to the gods of the Timucua tribe that originally inhabited Jekyll Island. When you consider the implications of this, it all begins to make sense why there is so much evil in the world, and why our USD is typically right in the center of it. Considering what is spoken about in this interview, I doubt that G. Edward Griffin even knows just how evil the "Creature from Jeckyll Island" really is.Link to the original 2013 interview on BlogTalk:Part 2:If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology