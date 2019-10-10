© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Oct 10, 2019] Canaanite Altars & The Federal Reserve Part 1 (47.5K views on YouTube!)
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
87 views • December 22, 2020
This is an oldie but a goodie. In fact, this is a classic from my days on Blog Talk Radio. This is an interview I did with a man named Tim Bence (back in 2013) and it reveals powerful information regarding the creation of the Federal Reserve. Most of us never realized that the architects of the Federal Reserve drew from the mystical/satanic energies of an ancient Native American altar where untold children were sacrificed to the gods of the Timucua tribe that originally inhabited Jekyll Island. When you consider the implications of this, it all begins to make sense why there is so much evil in the world, and why our USD is typically right in the center of it. Considering what is spoken about in this interview, I doubt that G. Edward Griffin even knows just how evil the "Creature from Jeckyll Island" really is.
Link to the original 2013 interview on BlogTalk:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/revolutionaryradio/2013/01/10/canaanite-altars-and-the-federal-reserve
Part 2:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/revolutionaryradio/2013/01/17/canaanite-alters-and-the-federal-reserve-part-2
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Link to the original 2013 interview on BlogTalk:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/revolutionaryradio/2013/01/10/canaanite-altars-and-the-federal-reserve
Part 2:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/revolutionaryradio/2013/01/17/canaanite-alters-and-the-federal-reserve-part-2
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.