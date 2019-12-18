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Impeachment Has Been Pushed for EVERY President in the Last 20+ Years — Here’s Why
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6 views • December 18, 2019
Impeachment isn’t a novelty but an increasing trend. Clinton was only the second President to be impeached but there were moves to impeach both “W” & Obama—every President since Carter. And, the “zingers” in Trump’s letter to Pelosi
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