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Best & Taylor Intel Update (9/8/2021): Signs and More Signs, Does Anyone Care?
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62 views • September 09, 2021
Arrival, Delusions, Mark, Israel, New Moons, China, Russia, Left Behind
So far there has been no sighting of the New Moon in Israel here on the 8th day, (JUST SIGHTED) so Trumpets cannot start (according to the Bible) until it is sighted. meaning a ONE DAY DELAY, meaning most likely the 9th and 10th of September. Then we have had more signs of ONE TAKEN, ONE LEFT, indicating that the taking of the Bride may be close at hand, many saying it is yet years away and much more has to happen before any removal of the Church? Are they right or wrong? Then we have major EARTH CHANGE events with 4 earthquakes over 7 in Mexico, and sightings of a strange light in the heavens that may be the first phase of the ARRIVAL. Then we have the date of 9-28 that tie to the Luna Tetrads as the start of SUDDEN DESTRUCTION. Could it be true? And more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
So far there has been no sighting of the New Moon in Israel here on the 8th day, (JUST SIGHTED) so Trumpets cannot start (according to the Bible) until it is sighted. meaning a ONE DAY DELAY, meaning most likely the 9th and 10th of September. Then we have had more signs of ONE TAKEN, ONE LEFT, indicating that the taking of the Bride may be close at hand, many saying it is yet years away and much more has to happen before any removal of the Church? Are they right or wrong? Then we have major EARTH CHANGE events with 4 earthquakes over 7 in Mexico, and sightings of a strange light in the heavens that may be the first phase of the ARRIVAL. Then we have the date of 9-28 that tie to the Luna Tetrads as the start of SUDDEN DESTRUCTION. Could it be true? And more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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