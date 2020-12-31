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12/30/20 TRUMP To Address Jan. 6 Patriot Rally DC, Pulitzer, Hayley, #FreedomRally
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560 views • December 31, 2020
TRUMP To Address Jan. 6 Patriot Rally DC, Pulitzer, Hayley, #FreedomRally
•Dec 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
12/30/20: POTUS tweets see u in DC Jan 6 as GA Senate Jud Com passes motion for Pulitzer audit of ballots- Meanwhile, Rafensberger bro CTO of Hu_wei Data Storage Corp and St_ple St Biden coxxtions....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
TRUMP will address USA on Jan.6 in DC before the Congress meets:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fecef4...
For Information on the Freedom Rally 1/6 in DC 10am-4pm:
https://www.freedomrally2021.com
Jovan Pulitzer testimony in GA- his expert tech will reveal all ballot fraud:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Please watch Pulitzer's full testimony:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_K7M...
does not include his 1:22 EST update that pollpads in GA online in real time
Pence cancels Israel Trip on Jan. 6:
https://theamericanconservatives.net/...
Ron Raffensberger CTO of Hu_wei Cloud Storage Corp:
https://www.dickmorris.com/brad-raffe...
Gabriel Sterling, running GA elections, Dom_nion roll out, independent Contractor:
https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgia-...
Simon P_arkes version of Tennessee:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ettvw...
Mike Adams Natural News Situation Update features Jeffrey Prather analysis:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-3...
https://jeffreyprather.com/
Find out the latest and download P_well's 270pp doc on Fraud:
https://kraken-wood.com/
Lin W_od calls out Cippoline, HRC, BHO, Roberts:
see his podcast with Thrive:
https://mobile.twitter.com/LLinWood
For information on Beyond The Masks movement Nationwide: go to Parler.com
@Beyondthemasks
https://www.southernpatriotcouncil.com
Thank you Freedom Lovers for Supporting You Are Free TV and for Praying for Freedom for Humanity Worldwide as we Unite to free ourselves from totalitarian efforts to enslave us-- WE ARE FREE!!
•Dec 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
12/30/20: POTUS tweets see u in DC Jan 6 as GA Senate Jud Com passes motion for Pulitzer audit of ballots- Meanwhile, Rafensberger bro CTO of Hu_wei Data Storage Corp and St_ple St Biden coxxtions....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT You Are Free TV: PayPal [email protected]
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
TRUMP will address USA on Jan.6 in DC before the Congress meets:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fecef4...
For Information on the Freedom Rally 1/6 in DC 10am-4pm:
https://www.freedomrally2021.com
Jovan Pulitzer testimony in GA- his expert tech will reveal all ballot fraud:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
Please watch Pulitzer's full testimony:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_K7M...
does not include his 1:22 EST update that pollpads in GA online in real time
Pence cancels Israel Trip on Jan. 6:
https://theamericanconservatives.net/...
Ron Raffensberger CTO of Hu_wei Cloud Storage Corp:
https://www.dickmorris.com/brad-raffe...
Gabriel Sterling, running GA elections, Dom_nion roll out, independent Contractor:
https://www.ajc.com/politics/georgia-...
Simon P_arkes version of Tennessee:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ettvw...
Mike Adams Natural News Situation Update features Jeffrey Prather analysis:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-3...
https://jeffreyprather.com/
Find out the latest and download P_well's 270pp doc on Fraud:
https://kraken-wood.com/
Lin W_od calls out Cippoline, HRC, BHO, Roberts:
see his podcast with Thrive:
https://mobile.twitter.com/LLinWood
For information on Beyond The Masks movement Nationwide: go to Parler.com
@Beyondthemasks
https://www.southernpatriotcouncil.com
Thank you Freedom Lovers for Supporting You Are Free TV and for Praying for Freedom for Humanity Worldwide as we Unite to free ourselves from totalitarian efforts to enslave us-- WE ARE FREE!!
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