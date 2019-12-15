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PSYOPS GO MAINSTREAM - Polly Decodes Fake News Industry
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62 views • December 15, 2019
All the world’s a stage, and they want you to believe their story is real. I give you some examples of faked reports that led us to war and then I introduce very unlucky people who were at multiple tragic events. I move on to one example of why they tell stories and then show you a theory as to how they are able to do it.
(Mirrored) https://youtu.be/oMVvjzTMjMI
Fake Yellow Cake
https://www.nytimes.com/2005/09/09/politics/powell-calls-his-un-speech-a-lasting-blot-on-his-record.html
Feb. 5, 2003: Colin Powell on WMD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTeJWQMpX0E
SCL, You Can’t Handle The Truth
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2005/09/psy-ops-propaganda-goes-mainstream.html
Tragedy Strikes Twice, RT
https://www.rt.com/usa/443483-california-shooting-survivors-vegas/
Parkland / El Paso:
https://www.ktsm.com/news/el-paso-strong/parents-of-teen-killed-at-parkland-was-in-el-paso-during-walmart-shooting/
Ned Peppers / Charlotte:
https://www.cn2.com/unc-charlotte-grad-who-survived-two-mass-shootings-speaks-out/
9/11 Kenya:
https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/nation-now/2019/01/17/9-11-survivor-killed-kenya-terrorist-attack/2603686002/
Garlic Shooter ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/US/garlic-festival-suspected-shooter-prominent-local-family/story?id=64653166
VOA: Spindler dies kenya:
https://www.voanews.com/usa/911-survivor-dies-kenya-terror-attack
Tree of Life:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/27/us/active-shooter-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting.html
Tree of Life brother, Berkun:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-jewish-center-attack-plot-thwarted-feds-claims/
Pipe Bomb delivered to Soros:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/billionaire-philanthropist-george-soros-home-explosive-device-found/story?id=58683450
Caesar Sayoc arrest:
https://edition.cnn.com/politics/live-news/clintons-obama-suspicious-packages/index.html
Berkun Pollard:
https://jewishchronicle.timesofisrael.com/berkun-joins-leading-u-s-rabbis-at-pollard-meeting/
Sportsnet Kraft D’Amico
https://www.sportsnet.ca/more/athletes-help-newtown-kids-smile/
Vanity Fair Hunter Biden:
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2019/06/hunter-biden-joe-biden
Cookstoves report:
https://www.cleancookingalliance.org/binary-data/RESOURCE/file/000/000/495-1.pdf
Corben, Rakontur, Viral Marketing:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2008-08-27/rakontur-films-marketing-strategy
Ed Butowski sued:
https://www.investmentnews.com/article/20170804/FREE/170809953/adviser-denies-any-role-in-fake-news-story-about-murdered-dnc-staffer
Ed Butkowski wins and sues back:
https://www.investmentnews.com/article/20180806/FREE/180809955/exonerated-in-defamation-suits-ed-butowsky-is-out-for-blood
(Mirrored) https://youtu.be/oMVvjzTMjMI
Fake Yellow Cake
https://www.nytimes.com/2005/09/09/politics/powell-calls-his-un-speech-a-lasting-blot-on-his-record.html
Feb. 5, 2003: Colin Powell on WMD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTeJWQMpX0E
SCL, You Can’t Handle The Truth
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2005/09/psy-ops-propaganda-goes-mainstream.html
Tragedy Strikes Twice, RT
https://www.rt.com/usa/443483-california-shooting-survivors-vegas/
Parkland / El Paso:
https://www.ktsm.com/news/el-paso-strong/parents-of-teen-killed-at-parkland-was-in-el-paso-during-walmart-shooting/
Ned Peppers / Charlotte:
https://www.cn2.com/unc-charlotte-grad-who-survived-two-mass-shootings-speaks-out/
9/11 Kenya:
https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/nation-now/2019/01/17/9-11-survivor-killed-kenya-terrorist-attack/2603686002/
Garlic Shooter ABC News
https://abcnews.go.com/US/garlic-festival-suspected-shooter-prominent-local-family/story?id=64653166
VOA: Spindler dies kenya:
https://www.voanews.com/usa/911-survivor-dies-kenya-terror-attack
Tree of Life:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/27/us/active-shooter-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting.html
Tree of Life brother, Berkun:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-jewish-center-attack-plot-thwarted-feds-claims/
Pipe Bomb delivered to Soros:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/billionaire-philanthropist-george-soros-home-explosive-device-found/story?id=58683450
Caesar Sayoc arrest:
https://edition.cnn.com/politics/live-news/clintons-obama-suspicious-packages/index.html
Berkun Pollard:
https://jewishchronicle.timesofisrael.com/berkun-joins-leading-u-s-rabbis-at-pollard-meeting/
Sportsnet Kraft D’Amico
https://www.sportsnet.ca/more/athletes-help-newtown-kids-smile/
Vanity Fair Hunter Biden:
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2019/06/hunter-biden-joe-biden
Cookstoves report:
https://www.cleancookingalliance.org/binary-data/RESOURCE/file/000/000/495-1.pdf
Corben, Rakontur, Viral Marketing:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2008-08-27/rakontur-films-marketing-strategy
Ed Butowski sued:
https://www.investmentnews.com/article/20170804/FREE/170809953/adviser-denies-any-role-in-fake-news-story-about-murdered-dnc-staffer
Ed Butkowski wins and sues back:
https://www.investmentnews.com/article/20180806/FREE/180809955/exonerated-in-defamation-suits-ed-butowsky-is-out-for-blood
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