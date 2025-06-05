Trump-Aligned General Warns Ukraine Strike Risks Nuclear Escalation

Before yesterday's Trump’s call with Putin, retired U.S. Air Force General Blaine Holt told Newsmax the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airbases marked a serious escalation. He said the strike targeted Russia’s strategic bombers covered by the New START treaty and could not have been executed without Western intelligence support.

Holt claims that Russia is now openly aiming missiles at Western capitals, describing the situation as dangerously unstable and urging Trump to intervene diplomatically.

Adding, more concern on US choices:

U.S. Puts 22-Year-Old Ex-Gardener and Grocery Clerk in Charge of Counterterrorism Office

Donald Trump has appointed 22-year-old Thomas Fugate—whose only work experience was mowing lawns and working at a supermarket checkout—to lead the U.S. counterterrorism center.

Fugate graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio just a year ago. Now he's running the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) at the Department of Homeland Security—an office responsible for “combating terrorism and hate-fueled violence.”

Before this, Fugate worked briefly as a “special assistant” in an immigration office. He took over CP3 after the previous director quit. No serious qualifications. No relevant experience.

A DHS official told ProPublica the appointment was “temporary,” allegedly due to Fugate’s “work ethic.” But it seems that Washington is now handing national security posts to interns.

🐻 Clearly, Fugate is well-equipped to root out terrorists—after all, before trimming hedges, he was a “Cross Functional Team Member” at an H-E-B supermarket in Austin. According to his LinkedIn, he heroically “performed various activities around every department of the store,” playing a vital role in keeping the produce stocked and the carts in line.