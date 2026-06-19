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⚡️Are you going to be able to control Israel from attacking Lebanon? - Axios asked Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — Axios: Are you going to be able to control Israel from attacking Lebanon?

Trump: Yeah. They have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say.

(Israel is still attacking)

⚡️ — Now the topic is: Can Trump stop Israel from attacking Lebanon, or not? If not, then the MoU has already failed. If yes, then we must see it in the near term. Otherwise, the MoU will fail, and Iran will retaliate against Israel for its aggression against Lebanon, just as they did on June 7.

Adding:

⚡️ — Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency: The U.S. meeting in Geneva is postponed until a Lebanon ceasefire.

Until that time, Iran will not unilaterally implement its commitments of the MoU—until the U.S. does the same.’

If Israel does not implement an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and stop its advances along all sectors, Iran will consider withdrawing from the Memorandum of Understanding.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council statement on the MoU:

"With careful supervision of the negotiation process, if any violation or breach occurs by the American side, according to the predetermined plan, a countermeasure will be taken."

The statement emphasizes "complete distrust of the treacherous and treaty-breaking enemy" and readiness to respond.

Adding, last night:

IDF raid targets the town of Douair in southern Lebanon.

Al-Manar reports: A strike with two missiles has targeted the town of Adchit in southern Lebanon.

Adding, this morning:

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrike targets the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh

(clear attempt to sabotage the MoU)

NOW: Israeli warplanes bomb Jabal al-Rafi', Choukine, Al-Rihan, and Adchit.

⚡️ — IDF artillery carries out repeated strikes targeting Nabatieh and surrounding villages to the south and west of the city in southern Lebanon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Adding from last night:

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to Kan News:

"I fear Netanyahu may try to sabotage the elections, and he can do it very easily. If he tries, we will have no choice but to remove him with sticks and stones
Netanyahu wants an endless war because he understands that ending it would accelerate his trial."

And on the Iran deal:
"In one word: bad. In two words: very bad. Israel is paying the price for Netanyahu’s arrogance and lack of foresight. None of the objectives of the war against Iran have been achieved."

They're preparing to make Netanyahu the scapegoat.
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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