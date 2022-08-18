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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 17, 2022 - map, music, text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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50 views • August 18, 2022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 17, 2022


▪️Russian army truck exploded on a mine between Novy Put' and Volfino in Kursk region, killing one serviceman.


▪️ Russian missile troops launched a series of strikes against targets in Kharkiv. They also hit targets in populated areas along the line of contact.


▪️Unconfirmed information emerged in the evening about the advance of the 6th Cossack Regiment of LPR People's Militia in Soledar and the capture of several fortified AFU positions.


▪️Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS struck an apartment building on Lenin Street in Pervomais'k. Two civilians were killed and the building was partially destroyed.


▪️ DPR People's Militia units continue to advance in the direction of Nevel's'ke. Accurate fire destroyed a stronghold east of the village.


▪️ DPR People's Militia units are fighting near Vuhledar, pushing AFU out of their strongholds and blocking the enemy's supply routes to the city.


▪️ Russian artillery struck targets in Nikopol', from where Ukrainian formations are shelling Enerhodar.


▪️Overnight the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked Varvarivsʹkyy bridge over Pivdennyi Buh in Mykolayiv with missiles. The bridge suffered damage, however it was not disabled.


▪️ Missile troops and artillery also struck facilities in Mykolaiv port and positions in the building of the Black Sea National University.


▪️ Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-22M3 aircraft carried out a missile strike on a recreation centre in Zatoka, Odessa Region, where foreign mercenaries were stationed. SSU's local office began searching for informants among the local population.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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