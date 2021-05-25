© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KLAUS SCHWAB EXPOSED
Follow
1
Share
Report
955 views • May 25, 2021
This video gives a sneak preview of Klaus Schwab - the founding father of the World Economic Forum, and who attends that annual event. This video is by no means exhaustive, so be sure to do your own research.
Bibliography:
Schwab K & Malleret T (2020) " COVID-19: The Great Reset", Forum Publishing.
Bibliography:
Schwab K & Malleret T (2020) " COVID-19: The Great Reset", Forum Publishing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.