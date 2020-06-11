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#WarRoomShow Full: George Floyd Funeral Hoax Exposed By Empty Casket!
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72 views • June 11, 2020
Death of Floyd being used as political prop to attack white people, cops, Republicans, Trump and more. America is rising up in the face of the Chinese, Globalist Democrat takeover, but it is desperate for a leader to take charge in this battle. Will it finally be President Trump? All the alarms are sounding off in America, but Americans continue to hit snooze. Savanah Hernandez joins in studio after attending a Black Lives Matter protest and asking protesters about police violence statistics, which they knew not of. Richard Reeves in back in studio with a quick update to the situation of getting Owen to speak at the Republican National Convention, but more so the issue of intelligence agencies in America not doing their jobs. Owen and crew are now convinced, George Floyd’s casket was empty the entire time.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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