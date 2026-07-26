Jordan Peterson on UK CATASTROPHE: It's Sexual CONQUEST

The silence around Britain's grooming gang crisis is no longer just an institutional oversight—it is an active cover-up. In this video, we break down the long-form insights examining the scale, social mechanics, and political ideology that permitted organized, sadistic child sexual exploitation across the UK for decades. From the high-trust cultural mechanisms that made Western societies vulnerable to the tragic failures of multicultural dogma, we look at why authorities prioritized "community relations" over protecting vulnerable young girls.Rupert Lowe’s independent Rape Gang Inquiry report brings disturbing survivor testimony back to light, yet legacy media outlets maintain near-total radio silence. How did a high-trust society reach this point, and what happens when the public's demand for accountability is continuously ignored? What do you think would happen if those who enabled these cover-ups were held fully accountable?

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