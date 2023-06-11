Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 12 Distance & Footwork
35 views
channel image
Ninja Kids Dojo TV
Published Yesterday |

Today we will focus on avoiding being cut, stabbed or hit. When attacked with a knife probabilities are that we’ll get cut or even stabbed to some degree or other; Good distance and proper footwork can make us come clean or less harmed while taking away the knife / puncturing object from opponent(s).

For full description & lesson notes: https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/level-1-episode-12-distance-and-footwork?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web




Keywords
japanninjahomeschool

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket