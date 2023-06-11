NINJA KIDS DOJO HOMESCHOOL 2023 Level 1 - episode 12 Distance & Footwork

Today we will focus on avoiding being cut, stabbed or hit. When attacked with a knife probabilities are that we’ll get cut or even stabbed to some degree or other; Good distance and proper footwork can make us come clean or less harmed while taking away the knife / puncturing object from opponent(s).



For full description & lesson notes: https://open.substack.com/pub/ricksensei/p/level-1-episode-12-distance-and-footwork?r=26fwlx&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web











