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No one in the CCP China who does not live in fear, including those who create fear and
those being threatened; the NSFC bears the mission of heaven – to take down the CCP; the righteousness of the NFSC is a combination of the rule of law and rationality in the West and the love and righteousness of the East, and we shall let Chinese people live a happy, dignified, calm and healthy life without fear!